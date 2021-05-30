Hendriks earned the save in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles after pitching a scoreless seventh inning, fanning two.
Hendriks didn't have problems closing things out in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, as he only needed 14 pitches (10 strikeouts) to get the job done. The right-hander has gone 6-for-6 in save chances this month, and he's yet to allow a run in 11 appearances during May.
