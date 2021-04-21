Hendriks retired the lone batter he faced to earn the save during Tuesday's 8-5 win over Cleveland.
The White Sox entered the ninth inning with a five-run lead, but Hendriks was needed to close things out after Cleveland scratched across two runs. The right-hander needed only three pitches to retire Jake Bauers on a groundout. The 32-year-old is 3-for-4 in save opportunities and has allowed three runs on five hits with a 9:1 K:BB across 6.2 innings this season.
