Hendriks allowed one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.
This was a non-save situation for Hendriks, who entered with a man on and the game tied in the ninth inning. Setup man Aaron Bummer squandered a lead in the eighth and departed after facing one batter in the ninth. Hendriks, who had been warming for a possible save opportunity before the Twins tied the game, was brought in to extend the game into extra frames. It was his first time pitching in five days.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Nails down eighth save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Notches seventh save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Escapes with sixth save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Takes extra-inning loss•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Slams door for fifth save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save but gets win•