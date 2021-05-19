Hendriks allowed one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

This was a non-save situation for Hendriks, who entered with a man on and the game tied in the ninth inning. Setup man Aaron Bummer squandered a lead in the eighth and departed after facing one batter in the ninth. Hendriks, who had been warming for a possible save opportunity before the Twins tied the game, was brought in to extend the game into extra frames. It was his first time pitching in five days.