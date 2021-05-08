Hendriks allowed two hits and struck out two batters over a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save over Kansas City on Friday.

Hendriks coughed up a leadoff double to Salvador Perez and eventually found himself in a bases-loaded jam with two outs. He forced Nicky Lopez to fly out and earn his sixth save in eight chances on the year. The 32-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 3.55 over 12.2 frames.