Hendriks (illness) will throw live batting practice Friday and, if it goes well, is expected to be activated shortly after, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Hendriks will not be activated this week, but it would appear the reliever has a good shot to return early next week. Hendriks struggled with his velocity and results during a rehab assignment but should continue to regain strength as he further distances himself from treatment for Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.