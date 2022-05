Hendriks struck out three and walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up the save against the Red Sox.

He was tasked with protecting a two-run lead, and apart from walking Christian Vazquez, he was perfect, striking out Franchy Cordero, Jackie Bradley and Jarren Duran to pick up his eighth save of the season. Hendriks wasn't stellar out of the gates this season, but he now has five straight scoreless appearances under his belt and four saves over that stretch.