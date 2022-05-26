Hendriks earned the save after he pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, walking two batters while striking out one in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

Hendriks entered the game with two outs in the eighth frame after Joe Kelly was forced to exit with left hamstring tightness, getting Christian Vazquez to ground out to end the inning. He then returned in the ninth inning, working around two walks to grab his 14th save of the season. Hendriks has now worked 5.1 scoreless frames since blowing back-to-back saves earlier in May, allowing three hits and walking two while striking out eight and going 5-for-5 on save opportunities.