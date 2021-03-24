White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said Wednesday that Hendriks has been dealing with kidney stones this spring and has been limited to three Cactus League appearances as a result, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

LaRussa doesn't seem overly worried about Hendriks' medical situation, and the fact that the White Sox haven't shut him down from throwing adds credence to the team's belief that he'll be ready to go for Opening Day. Hendriks was able to complete a bullpen session of 25-to-30 pitches Wednesday and is tentatively scheduled to pitch in a game this weekend. Assuming he's able to do that, Hendriks is poised to open the season as the closer for what looks to be one of baseball's top teams, at least on paper.