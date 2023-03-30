The White Sox placed Hendriks on the 15-day injured list Thursday as he continues cancer treatment.
Hendriks' recovery is going well, which is why he's being placed on the 15-day and not the 60-day IL. He could need to move to the 60-day IL eventually, but the White Sox are keeping their options open for now.
