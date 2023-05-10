White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Hendriks (illness) has at least three rehab outings left, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The schedule calls for Hendriks to do back-to-back outings at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday and Thursday, take two days off, and then pitch again for Charlotte on Sunday. He'll be evaluated for a possible return to Chicago's active roster after that. The 34-year-old closer is triumphantly nearing the end of his recovery from an offseason diagnosis of Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He's allowed one run through two innings (two appearances) on the farm.