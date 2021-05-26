Hendriks did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Cardinals.

It didn't appear as if Hendriks would be called upon, as the White Sox opened up the ninth frame with a five-run lead. However, Garrett Crochet allowed each of the first three batters he faced to reach base, which caused Hendriks to be summoned from the bullpen. He proceeded to strike out all three of the batters he faced to earn his 10th save this season. Hendriks has been dominant in 19 innings, maintaining a 2.38 ERA with a 31:3 K:BB.