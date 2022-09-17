Hendriks (3-4) allowed an unearned run and took a loss against the Tigers on Friday. He recorded two outs, including a strikeout.

Hendriks entered a 2-2 game in the 10th inning and gave up the game-winning run after a pair of sacrifices. He was tagged with his first loss since July 23 but his ERA fell slightly to 3.14 through 52 appearances. Hendriks owns an impressive 74:13 K:BB while converting 33 of 37 save chances this season.