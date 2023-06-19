White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Monday that he's hopeful Hendriks (elbow) can resume a throwing program within the next week or so, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Hendriks has been given both a cortisone shot and a platelet-rich plasma injection in hopes that they will help speed along the healing process as he works his way back from right elbow inflammation. He'll need to go through a throwing progression and is presumably still multiple weeks away from a return.