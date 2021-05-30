Hendriks pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over Baltimore.
The 32-year-old completed a rare feat Saturday with saves in both halves of a doubleheader, and he was able to close out another game Sunday. Hendriks is up to 13-for-15 in save chances this year with a strong 2.05 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 36:3 K:BB across 22 innings. With heavy usage over the weekend, Aaron Bummer or Garrett Crochet (hold Sunday) could get a look for a save opportunity instead of Hendriks in Monday's doubleheader versus Cleveland.
