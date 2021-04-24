Hendriks allowed one run on one hit and struck out five over 1.2 innings to earn the save in Friday's 9-7 win over the Rangers.

Hendriks worked around an Adolis Garcia solo home run, the third blast he's allowed in 8.1 innings, to log his fourth save in five opportunities. Apparently, manager Tony La Russa is not afraid to use his closer for multiple innings. Hendricks, who had two full days off since he last pitched, had the bullets to quell a two-on, one-out situation in the eighth inning, then close out the ninth. He threw 32 pitches Friday.