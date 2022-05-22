Hendriks saved a 3-1 victory in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
After Chicago took the lead in the top of the ninth, Hendriks was brought in to close out the victory and sat down all three Yankees on 17 pitches. Following consecutive blown saves earlier this month, the 33-year-old has converted four straight opportunities and lowered his ERA nearly a full run to 3.72.
