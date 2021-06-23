Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout, earning the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Having held opponents scoreless in 22 of his last 23 appearances, Hendriks remains one of baseball's elite closers, and receives plenty of opportunities on a winning White Sox club. His 19 saves trail only Marc Melancon (22) and Craig Kimbrel (20). And, with just three walks on the season, Hendriks has managed a fantastic 0.79 WHIP.