Hendriks struck out four over two scoreless innings to pick up the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Hendriks struck out the first four batters faced before getting help from center fielder Billy Hamilton, who made a diving, sliding catch off a ball hit by Max Kepler. It was Hendricks' 22nd save and fourth when he pitched more than one inning. The closer had not pitched since July 1, so he had the bullets to go two frames.