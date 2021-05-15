Hendriks gave up a hit in a scoreless seventh inning Friday during the second game of a doubleheader against the Royals to record his eighth save of the season.

Called on to protect a 3-1 lead, Hendriks gave up a bunt single to Jarrod Dyson with one out but otherwise had things well in hand. The right-hander has converted eight of his first 10 save chances with the White Sox while posting a 2.76 ERA and stellar 26:1 K:BB through 16.1 innings.