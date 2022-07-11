Hendriks earned a save with a perfect inning against Detroit on Sunday.
Hendriks needed just nine pitches to quickly retired the Tigers in order and preserve the 4-2 lead. He's now thrown three perfect frames since returning from the injured list and Sunday was his first save since June 5. The 33-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 2.51 with a 42:8 K:BB and 17 saves through 28.2 frames. Hendriks is riding a 13.1-inning scoreless streak dating back to May 16.
