Hendriks picked up the save Monday against the Twins. He allowed no runs on one hit, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out three over one inning.
With the White Sox up 3-2 in the ninth inning, Hendriks allowed a leadoff single to Gio Urshela and struck out the next two batters. However, he proceeded to hit a batter and allow a walk to load the bases before striking out Mark Contreras to end the game. Hendriks has allowed just one run in 11.2 innings dating back to the beginning of September with 18 strikeouts and is 8-for-8 in save opportunities.
