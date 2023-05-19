Manager Pedro Grifol told reporters Friday that there is no set date for Hendriks (illness) to return, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Grifol confirmed that Hendriks threw around 20 pitches in his live bullpen session before the game Thursday, but he mentioned repeatedly that the team will have to meet as a group to determine his next step. Hendriks did struggle in his rehab assignment with a 10.80 ERA over five innings during six appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, but all signs point to him being ready to pitch for the White Sox in the near term.