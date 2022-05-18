Hendriks recorded his 11th save of the season during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, giving up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander completed a combined shutout by White Sox pitchers after Dylan Cease had kicked things off with 5.2 scoreless frames. Hendriks has had a bumpy start to the season, with his 4.15 ERA and 1.33 WHIP being his worst marks since 2018, but he still sports a 35.5 percent strikeout rate through 17.1 innings and sits fourth in the majors in saves.