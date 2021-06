Hendriks struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over Detroit on Sunday.

Hendriks was his usual dominant self Sunday, converting his 11th straight save dating back to April 29. The 32-year-old righty is riding a 10.2-inning scoreless streak, lowering his season ERA to 1.85. He's 15 for 17 in save chances with a 40:3 K:BB.