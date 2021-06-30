Hendriks gave up a run while walking one and striking out one in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his 21st save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Twins.

The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest, tossing only 12 of 23 pitches for strikes as he issued his first free pass since May 23, but he had just enough cushion to get the job done. Hendriks remains the AL leader in saves, sitting three ahead of Matt Barnes, and he'll take a 2.38 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and dazzling 52:4 K:BB through 34 innings into his next appearance.