Hendriks allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning while earning a save over the Tigers on Friday.

The veteran righty worked around a one-out single from Javier Baez to finish off the 2-0 victory. Hendriks had allowed six runs over his previous eight outings but he's now converted 15 consecutive save chances. He's sporting a 3.18 ERA with a 58:9 K:BB through 39 appearances.