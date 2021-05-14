Hendriks pitched a perfect 1.2 innings while striking out two to earn the save in the win over the Twins on Thursday.
Hendriks picked up the five-out save, retiring every batter he faced Thursday. The 32-year-old has thrown six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in his last six appearances. He is 7-for-9 in save chances and carries a 2.93 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. The closer is tied for fifth in the American League in saves.
