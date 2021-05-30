Hendriks earned the save while striking out the side in the seventh inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

After recording the save in Game 1, Hendriks repeated the effort in game 2 to earn two saves in one day. The 32-year-old struck out five of the six batters he faced between the two games. He has a 2.14 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP in 21 innings. He boasts a 15.4 K/9.