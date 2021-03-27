Hendriks struck three batters faced in a perfect inning Friday against the Brewers.
Hendriks pitched for the first time in nine days after passing a kidney stone. The ordeal did not seem to affect him, as he fanned all three batters faced and pulled it off with what he referred to as a "natural hat trick - strikeouts with the fastball, slider and curveball," per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. He'll next pitch Sunday, which Hendriks said will have him ready for the regular season.
