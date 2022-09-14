Hendriks pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.
Hendriks threw just four of nine pitches for strikes, but he got Charlie Blackmon and Brendan Rodgers on groundouts before Randal Grichuk lined out to end the game. Hendriks has throw three straight scoreless innings to bounce back from a span in which he allowed five runs (four earned) over five innings in late August and early September. The 33-year-old closer is now 33-for-37 in save chances while sporting a 3.18 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 73:13 K:BB through 51 innings this year.
