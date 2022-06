Hendriks earned the save, striking out one in the ninth inning of a 6-5 win Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Hendriks needed only nine pitches to retire the bottom three batters in the Tampa Bay lineup in order. After blowing consecutive save opportunities in mid-May, the veteran has converted seven straight save chances. He's held opponents scoreless over his last eight outings, striking out 13 and allowing only four hits and two walks in 8.1 innings.