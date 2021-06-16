Hendriks allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Rays.

Hendriks was tasked with protecting a 3-0 lead. He allowed the tying run to come the plate after allowing back-to-back singles, but he ultimately struck out the final two batters he faced to earn his 18th save. In addition, Hendriks has put together stellar ratios, maintaining a 2.15 ERA while recording 46 strikeouts across 29.1 innings.