Hendriks walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Twins.
Hendriks maintained a one-run lead to record his 34th save of the season. He's turned in seven consecutive scoreless appearances, and he's maintained a 9:2 K:BB across 6.2 innings in that span. While he hasn't replicated his dominant 2021 campaign, Hendriks still has a very solid 2.96 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 54.2 frames on the campaign.
