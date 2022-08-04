Hendriks picked up the save Wednesday against Kansas City, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking none over one inning.

Hendriks was lights out Wednesday, needing 11 pitches to get three outs to close out the game. He earned his 21st save of the year, good for eighth most in baseball. The veteran righty saw his ERA spike to 3.48 in July after allowing a string of five runs across three innings, but Hendriks has pitched well since then. His ERA now sits at 3.19.