Hendriks did not allow a baserunner across a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save Saturday against Boston.
Hendriks needed only eight pitches to retire Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez to pick up his ninth save of the season. Hendriks has turned in six consecutive scoreless appearances, racking up an 8:2 K:BB in that span. He's overcome a shaky start to the campaign to cement himself as one of the elite closers once again.
