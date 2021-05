Hendriks recorded two strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to record the save during Wednesday's 2-1 win at Minnesota.

The right-hander needed only nine pitches to retire the side in order while holding onto a one-run advantage. Hendriks is 9-for-11 in save chances with a 2.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 28:2 K:BB through 18 innings.