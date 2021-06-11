Hendriks notched his 16th save of the season Thursday against the Blue Jays after posting a scoreless ninth inning, giving up one hit and striking out two.

Hendriks had the task of closing things out with a three-run lead and while he allowed a one-out single to Joe Panik, the right-hander shut the door on a potential comeback after fanning Rowdy Tellez and Santiago Espinal on a back-to-back basis. Hendriks hasn't allowed an earned run since late April and has tossed 14 straight scoreless outings, as he's proven once again why he's one of the game's best late-inning relievers. He owns a stellar 1.71 ERA across 26.1 innings in 2021.