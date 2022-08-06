Hendriks struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over the Rangers on Friday.
Hendriks threw eight of 10 pitches for strikes and had no issue rolling through the Rangers to finish off the 2-1 win. He's now converted 13 consecutive saves since blowing back-to-back chances in May. The veteran righty lowered his season ERA to 3.11 alongside a stellar 56:9 K:BB through 37.2 frames.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Picks up another save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Strikes out two in save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Picks up second win•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Allows homer but earns save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Roughed up for third loss•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Earns 18th save•