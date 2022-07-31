Hendriks (2-3) earned the win during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Athletics, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hendriks entered a tie game in the top of the ninth and worked around a one-out Elvis Andrus double to retire the next two Athletics on backward Ks. It was a nice rebound for the All-Star closer, who had permitted a combined five runs across his previous three appearances. Hendriks possesses a 3.38 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 34.2 innings across 34 appearances.