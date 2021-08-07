Hendriks (6-2) allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Friday.
Hendriks entered Friday's game with two outs in the eighth inning after Craig Kimbrel gave up a game-tying home run, and the 32-year-old struck out four of the five batters he faced. Hendriks was charged with a blown save July 28, but he's earned two wins and a save by tossing 3.1 scoreless frames across his last three outings.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Secures fifth win•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Slams door for 26th save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Hit to save chances coming•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Can't slam door Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Locks in 25th save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Logs six-out save•