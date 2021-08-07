Hendriks (6-2) allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Friday.

Hendriks entered Friday's game with two outs in the eighth inning after Craig Kimbrel gave up a game-tying home run, and the 32-year-old struck out four of the five batters he faced. Hendriks was charged with a blown save July 28, but he's earned two wins and a save by tossing 3.1 scoreless frames across his last three outings.