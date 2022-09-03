Hendriks (3-3) earned the win Friday over the Twins, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Hendriks was the beneficiary of the White Sox's rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. This was the first time in four appearances Hendriks didn't allow a run -- he surrendered four runs (three earned) over his last three innings entering Friday. Despite the shaky form lately, he's yet to be truly challenged for the closing gig. The 33-year-old owns a 3.26 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 67:11 K:BB while going 29-for-33 in save chances this year through 47 innings.