Hendriks (4-4) earned the win Saturday against Detroit, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking none over one inning.
Hendriks was called upon in the 10th inning of a tied game and shut the Tigers down thanks to a fly ball, a ground ball and a strikeout. He needed 12 pitches to get through the frame and was credited with the win. This appearance comes off the heels of a loss. Hendriks had four saves in four straight appearances prior to the loss. The veteran closer now possesses a 3.08 ERA.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Handed tough-luck loss•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Perfect inning for 33rd save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Secures 32nd save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Strikes out side in save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Allows run but gets 30th save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Picks up win Friday•