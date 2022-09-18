Hendriks (4-4) earned the win Saturday against Detroit, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking none over one inning.

Hendriks was called upon in the 10th inning of a tied game and shut the Tigers down thanks to a fly ball, a ground ball and a strikeout. He needed 12 pitches to get through the frame and was credited with the win. This appearance comes off the heels of a loss. Hendriks had four saves in four straight appearances prior to the loss. The veteran closer now possesses a 3.08 ERA.