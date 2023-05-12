White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters that Hendriks (illness) will be evaluated after Sunday's appearance for Triple-A Charlotte, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Hendriks gave up four runs in his rehab outing Thursday. The tentative plan according to the reliever will call for outings Sunday and then Tuesday or Wednesday, and that he's "not ready yet." Hendriks could join the White Sox late next week, but there's just of good chance the reliever won't rejoin the Chicago bullpen until later in the month.