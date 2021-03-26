Hendriks will pitch for the first time in nine days Friday against the Brewers after dealing with kidney stones, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The medical scare threw off Hendriks' preseason preparation, but he should still be ready to go by Opening Day. His delayed buildup may mean the White Sox avoid using him on back-to-back days at the start of the regular season but shouldn't significantly impact his campaign.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Getting eased in after medical scare•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Mows down Dodgers•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Throws first bullpen•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Inks deal with White Sox•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Honored as top reliever•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Records win•