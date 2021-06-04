Hendriks did not allow a baserunner and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Thursday against the Tigers.

Hendriks was tasked with protecting a three-run lead and had no issue doing so to earn his 14th save of the season. Since a somewhat rocky start to the campaign, Hendriks has now turned in 15 consecutive scoreless appearances. Overall, he's maintained a 1.96 ERA with a 38:3 K:BB and is among the elite closers in the league.