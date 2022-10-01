Hendriks pitched a perfect inning and struck out two to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Hendriks threw 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes and gave the Padres no hope of a comeback. He's pitched 7.2 innings without allowing an earned run across his last eight appearances, adding five saves and a 1-1 record in that span. For the season, the closer has a 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 80:14 K:BB through 55.2 innings while going 35-for-39 in save chances.