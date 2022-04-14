Hendriks picked up the save Wednesday against the Mariners after giving up one run on two hits during the ninth inning. He struck out two and didn't record a walk.

For the second straight night, Hendricks came on with a multiple-run lead in the ninth and was able to lock down the victory despite allowing a run. The 33-year-old is off to a rocky start, as he's allowed multiple hits and given up at least one run in each of his first three outings, including a blown save during an Opening Day loss to the Tigers. Regardless, Hendriks still has plenty of job security after recording 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA for the White Sox last year, especially with Craig Kimbrel already shipped off to the Dodgers.