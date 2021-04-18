Hendriks worked around one hit and struck out one to pick up the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over Boston in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hendrick allowed a two-out single to Christian Arroyo but had little stress beyond that for this second save of the season and first since April 2. He needed only 16 pitches and should be available to throw in the nightcap if needed.

