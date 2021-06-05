Hendriks (2-1) faced just one batter Friday and got him out as he took the win over the Tigers.

Hendriks entered with two men on and two outs in the ninth and got Niko Goodrum to fly out to end the inning. The White Sox ended up rallying together a run in the ninth to walk it off which awarded Hendriks the win. The 32-year-old has been well worth the $54 million contract he signed in the offseason, as he owns a 1.93 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 38:3 K:BB over 23.1 innings and is third in baseball with 14 saves.