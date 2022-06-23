Hendriks (forearm) began throwing this week and is recovering well, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

After throwing from 60-feet on Monday, Hendriks was quoted as saying "Everything is exactly where we are expecting it to be. Now the challenge on my behalf tends to convince them that I can comeback quicker than they are trying to let me." Hendriks is targeting July 1 for his return from the 15-day injured list. In the meantime, Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly will mix in for save chances, with Kelly recently tallying the first Chicago save in Hendriks' absence.

